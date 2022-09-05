Friends Actress Lisa Kudrow Tried to Sabotage Spencer Pratt's Relationship with his Wife; Said "He Has the Eyes of a Serial Killer"

In a shocking revelation, "The Hills" star Spencer Pratt claimed that Friends actress Lisa Kudrow told his wife Heidi Montag that she should get away from her husband as he had the eyes of a serial killer.

This statement made by Kudrow on Tik Tok video is being looked upon as an attempt to sabotage Pratt's and Montag's relationship.



In a report published by Fox News, Pratt in a recent interview was asked to name the "rudest celebrity" he had ever met. He stated, "Well that's easy, Phoebe from 'Friends.' Hands down, one of the worst humans I've ever come in contact with, by far."

The report referred to Pratt recalling a ritzy party in Malibu in 2009 where he and his wife were enjoying their "first real A-list elite party and then Phoebe approached them. Pratt, who refuses to call Kudrow by her actual name, then alleges, "Phoebe tells Heidi that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible, as I'm gonna murder Heidi and that I have the eyes of a serial killer," added Pratt.

Is Spencer Pratt Just Trying to Gain Popularity by Narrating the Incident?

However, this news has not gone down well with the fans of Lisa Kudrow who is evidently very popular as compared to Pratt. Some of her fans even stated that Pratt had grabbed this as an opportunity to get fame as till now not many people knew his name.

A faction of the social media followers also stated that such statements are not to be taken seriously as they are always made in "good humour". They also questioned Pratt over the "reason" for Kudrow to make such a comment on a serious note.

On the other hand, Pratt's followers have criticized Kudrow stating that he is right in calling her the worst human for making such a mean statement.

A Twitter user while sharing his feelings added, " Friends actor Lisa Kudrow 'rudest encounter' revealed by reality star Spencer Pratt after 'worst human' tirade."

Another user stated, "This is not a slam on Lisa Kudrow. She merely looked at this prick and saw his soul. Spencer Pratt has owned himself by publicizing this incident."