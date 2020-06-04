A Cinderella Story, Mom actor Mary Pat Gleason, who was also known for her role in the famous sit-com FRIENDS, passed away at the age of 70. The actor was battling cancer for a long time. The Hollywood fraternity is mourning the death of the talented veteran actor, who had made a mark with her versatility. She played several unforgettable roles in films such as Crucible and Intolerable Cruelty. Gleason appeared in various small and big screen dramas including FRIENDS in which she stepped into the character of a medical receptionist nurse Sizemore in the debut season.

The actor's nephew told Entertainment Tonight that Gleason did not want a grand funeral but a small gathering where her close ones could pay respects through a personal memorial. He said Gleason spent the last few days before her death at her friend's home, where she was taken good care of. "They took wonderful care of her. It was really bittersweet but her family could not have asked for better care," he was quoted as saying.

He acknowledged the fact that the Hollywood fraternity loved and respected Gleason as if it was her family. Taking to social media Janney, who earlier worked with Mary Pat Gleason, said: "We said goodbye to Mary Pat Gleason yesterday. She was part of our @mom_cbs family and we loved her so much. She was one of our favorite guest stars. Her kind heart and warm smile will be missed. RIP dear Mary Pat ."

Another co-star George Steeves, who had worked with the actor in Pencil Town tweeted: "Last night I was saddened to hear about the passing of my colleague and friend Mary Pat Gleason." He said it was truly an honor to work with Gleason in Pencil Town last year. Gleason last appeared in the 2018 Netflix film titled Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.