Friday night's Mega Millions lottery jackpot draw for an whopping amount of $340 million has gone to a combination of numbers-- 17 – 21 – 29 – 39- 56 and MB 22. The megaplier is 3x. There was no jackpot winner since Sept. 24 this year.

It is still not known whether anyone has won the jackpot or else the amount will further go up if there's no winner. Usually, going by past trends, January is the month a winner for Mega Millions emerges.

The draw took place at 11 pm ET on Friday, which means the results are typically announced by 1 a.m. Eastern. So you can expect to know if anyone won between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Eastern tonight when the organizers announce the location.

The Mega Millions' website currently shows the estimated jackpot for Tuesday as "Pending." If won, it would be the 14th largest jackpot in the history of the game. There have been six Mega Millions jackpots won on a Friday the 13th so far and four of those have been won in Michigan, most recently on October 13, 2017. The other two were won in New York and Ohio, but none of the six were as large as the $340 million as this Friday.

Previous draws

While the jackpot builds, there were many other winners in the December 10 drawing – a total of 915,526 winning tickets at all prize levels. Two tickets, one each in California and Wisconsin, matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize.

Twenty-five tickets matched the four white balls plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize. Four of those are actually worth $20,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (an extra purchase available in most states), which was 2X on Tuesday night.

Texas winner of last jackpot

Since the last jackpot was won in Texas on September 24, there have been more than 11.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 17 worth $1 million or more. The Mega Millions jackpot has been won six times to date in 2019, with winners in six different states:

New York ($437 million on January 1),

New Jersey ($273 million on March 1),

Missouri ($50 million on March 12),

California ($522 million on June 7),

New Hampshire ($168 million on July 23), and

Texas ($225 million on September 24).

The lucky winner in New Hampshire was that state's very first Mega Millions jackpot winner. In fact, today's was the largest Mega Millions since June, when $522 million was won by Laarni Bibal of San Diego, California. On January 1, $437 million was won by the account New Life 2019 LLC based in Long Island, New York. This represented 29 co-workers who claimed the prize together.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, compared to the other lottery Powerball, where it is 1 in 292.2 million. To win the jackpot, one has to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.