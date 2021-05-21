Fresh Clashes Break Out at Al Aqsa Mosque After Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israeli police stormed Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque, reports said on Friday, and scores of Palestinians have been injured. Tension prevailed in the region even after a ceasefire was agreed with the Hamas.

The police action at Al Aqsa injured some 20 people, Al Jazeera reported, adding that the number was given by the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Middle East Eye said stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets were used at Al Aqsa.

It appears that the Israeli police was entered the compound after the Palestinians started celebrating the ceasefire.

"They were singing and chanting when a contingent of the Israeli police [stationed] next to the compound came into the compound and started using crowd control measures that they use all the time, including stun grenades, smoke bombs and tear gas," Al Jazeera reported.

However, Israeli police said the personnel were targeted by the violent Palestinians. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the police personnel were attacked by the worshippers at the compound, who threw stones.

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire between between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Friday. However, there were reports that Hamas continued to fire rockets into Israel during the countdown for the ceasefire. Israel also carried out airstrikes during the time.

Hamas has also warned that it has its "hands on the trigger" and said Israel should end the violence in Jerusalem. Both the sides said they will retaliate for any truce violations are committed by the other side. Egypt said it will send delegations to monitor the ceasefire.

The clashes between Israel and Hamas has left at least 243 Palestinians dead, including 66 children. At least 12 people were killed on the Israeli side.