Another physical clash has reportedly taken place between the Indian and Chinese soldiers posted on the hot-spot border region, escalating the possibilities of a military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The latest clash reportedly took place in Sikkim's Naku La last week, and soldiers from both the sides have been injured. The clash happened days before a crucial round of talks between the two sides was to take place.

The Indian side has said the clash broke out after the Indian soldiers blocked a PLA patrol party that tried to cross into the Indian territory. Ties between India and China had hit a historic low following the bitter clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last year in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers died.

Both the sides were unarmed during the latest clash, reports say. The fight took place three days ago, and the situation on the line of control is under control, the Indian media reported.

According to the India Today, while 20 PLA soldiers were injured in the violent clash, as many as four Indian Army soldiers also sustained injuries.

(This is a developing story)