The French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic situation in a phone briefing on Thursday with the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, Macron's office stated, as leaders of the world get ready for a possible new wave of the virus.

"The President of the Republic and the Prime Minister of Australia shared their analyses on the evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic in the world and on measures being taken to prevent its resurgence," a statement from the French Presidency mentioned.

Macron Discusses COVID-19 With Morrison

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported on Thursday five deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the third-highest daily rise in coronavirus cases.

Melbourne, the state's largest city, has also seen a flare-up in infections in recent weeks, prompting the government to enforce a six-week partial lockdown and make face masks mandatory for its residents or risk a A$200 ($143) fine. France has the sixth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world.

(With agency inputs)