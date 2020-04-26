The Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe is going to present the government's plan for unwinding the nation's coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown to the parliament on Tuesday, after a debate and a vote, the office of the pm stated.

French PM to present a plan for unwinding Coronavirus lockdown

The lockdown that was ordered by the President Emmanuel Macron for slowing the spread of the deadly novel virus has been in place since March 17 and is going to be lifted on May 11 as per planned. The president is planning to ease a few of the lockdown measures with the schools reopening first, even though the government has not yet chalked out how it may happen.

France has also offered retailers some relief by saying it wants them to reopen on May 11, though some curbs could remain in certain areas to delay a new wave of the coronavirus. The death toll in France from the coronavirus now stands at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday.

