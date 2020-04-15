The government of France has increased the expected cost of its measures for supporting the economy through the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis to 110 billion euros, the finance minister of the nation stated on Wednesday.

"We are going to go from 45 billion euros in a first economic support plan ... to about 110 billion euros," Bruno Le Maire said on RTL radio, confirming a Reuters report. He added that the package included 20 billion euros to help big companies and said that support would be offered to Air France KLM in the coming days.

Coronavirus crisis

The deadly novel virus outbreak has infected more than 100,000 people in France and nearly two million people globally. The new coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 120,000 people worldwide and the WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic. The virus outbreak originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province.

(With agency inputs)