While Asia's tech hub Japan is preparing for the Summer Olympics 2020 which will take place between July 24 and August 9, devastating China's Coronavirus outbreak has created a chaotic situation in all over the Asian region.

While some reports claimed that the Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of London stated that the city will be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the new coronavirus outbreak forces it to get moved out of Tokyo, recently Governor of the host city Yuriko Koike said that it was inappropriate for London politicians to propose their city host the Summer Olympic Games.

It should be mentioned as per the recent reports, China reported hundreds of more infections for a countrywide total of about 77,000, while Iran raised its death toll from the virus to eight and South Korea's president said Sunday that he was putting his country on its highest alert for infectious diseases. Meanwhile, a Japanese medical advice app provider is making a limited time offer of a free app which will allow the users to consult with doctors about the coronavirus.

Free app in the Japanese language

This service by Agree, a company based in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, is only available in Japan. As reported by The Japan Times, it also operated a medical advice app called Leber. The users of the new Coronavirus consultation app are asked to send information such as their travel to places where COVID-19 has been confirmed or whether they have developed a fever recently.

While almost 120 doctors have registered for the service, the app users can receive advice in about 30 minutes. Based on their condition the doctors will tell them whether they should visit a public health centre or not.

This app is available for smartphones since January. AS per the report, Sena Taga, a public relations official for Agree, said that the app developers have received user feedback after the app makes it easier to seek medical advice than seeing a doctor. Now it is expected that this service will help to prevent people who are worried they might have an infection from flocking in droves to medical hospitals, added Taga.