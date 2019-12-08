The first trailer of the upcoming film "Free Guy" starring Ryan Reynolds shows Reynolds as the Guy, who is a bank teller. The trailer starts with a building being blown up and people running here and there held hostage. One day while Reynolds is at his bank as usual, robbers storm in and tell everyone to get down on the floor. Reynolds asks the bank's security guard, played by none other than Lil Rel Howery, "Hey bud, you ever think that there's gotta be more?" as they stay lying on the ground. However, Reynolds soon discovers that he is living in a video game.

Jodie Comer as the Molotov girl asks Reynolds to be a good guy. She says the world is a video game and full of bad guys and that they need a good guy. She asks him to be the good guy. Reynolds responds saying "I'm not gonna be a good guy, I'm gonna be a great guy."

The trailer of the film was released at the CCXP convention in Brazil. Apart from Reynolds and Jodie Comer, the film also stars Taika Waititi, Channing Tatum, Utkarsh Ambudkar, who had starred in "Brittany Runs a Marathon's", and Joe Keery.

Directed by Shawn Levy, who was an executive producer of the popular "Stranger Things" the screenplay of the film has been written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. It is backed by Reynolds as the producer of the film. "Free Guy" is slated to hit the screens on July 3, 2020.

