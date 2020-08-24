Fredie Blom is known as the oldest man of the world, unofficially. He was born in Eastern Cape, South Africa, in May 1904. However, as his name was not officially verified by the Guinness World Record, Jiroemon Kimura of Japan, who also lived for 116 years, is considered as the oldest man in the world.

Quoting Blom's family, AFP reported that Blom died of natural causes at his house in Cape Town on Saturday, August 22. His grandson also said that Blom was in good health and was seen chopping off the wood just two weeks before his death, report claimed.

Wins Over Spanish Flu, World Wars

Blom was 14 years old when the first tragedy struck his family. All members of his family except him died during the Spanish flu in 1918. Later, he also survived the World War I between 1914 and 18 and the World War II between 1939 and 45.

He was described as the unofficial oldest man in the world by South African media. Reports claim that Blom worked as a construction laborer. He is said to have worked till he was 80 years. He was interviewed by BBC two years ago, where he had spoken openly about his love for smoking.

In the interview, he had attributed his long life to the blessings of God. "He's got all the power. I have nothing. I can drop over any time but He holds me," Blom had said. He had also told that he smoked two to three times a day. He used the tobacco grown in his own farm, rolled it in a paper piece and lit it to smoke.

Verified VS Unverified Records

The record of oldest human being to live is in the name of Jeanne Louise Calment of France, who died at the age of 122 years. Among the verified and living men, Kane Tanaka who is 117 years, 234 days old as on August 24, 2020 tops the list. He is followed by Lucile Randon of France who is 116 years old.

There are conflicting reports about world's oldest man and woman as all the names have not been verified. For example, Chitetsu Watanabe was certified as the world's oldest man by the Guinness World Records on Feb. 12, 2020. However, Watanabe died shortly after receiving the certificate on February 23. He was 112 years old.