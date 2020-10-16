The plastic surgeon is like an artist, aiming for true to life results using a palette of the latest and most advanced medical and surgical techniques. In cosmetic surgery, as in all forms of fine art, it is essential to pay attention to detail and have artistic vision. Dr. Jhonny Salomon masters both without jeopardizing the safety or compromising ethics. Committed to the highest standards, Dr. Salomon strives to deliver perfection to each patient resulting in only the best results. Cosmetic Surgery isn't always a straightforward procedure but rather can be the cultivation of various fine adjustments similar to the creation of art. Dr. Salomon approaches each operation with a deep artistic point of view. Throughout his career, he has taken pride in performing every procedure with excellence, no matter how simple or complex.

What concerns does the Fraxel Laser work to address?

Fraxel is an FDA-approved, non-invasive laser that penetrates your skin to encourage new collagen and elastin growth. It stimulates a deep layer of the dermis to facilitate renewal and repair by the growth of new, healthy skin cells to replace the old. It works from the inside out making the results and improvement very visible. Skin begins to tighten as new collagen forms, smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and minimizing the appearance of dark spots, scarring, and other surface imperfections The science behind Fraxel is founded on the skin's natural healing process.

It is used to treat hyperpigmentation, sun damage, wrinkles, and acne scarring. It can also be used on the neck, décolletage, and hands.

Walk us through the treatment...

The patient will come in an hour before their scheduled treatment and we will topically numb the area being treated. The procedure will take approximately 40 minutes. Patients are asked to stop using any products with retinoids and avoid sun 2 weeks prior to their treatment. Most patients will need 4-6 treatments and it is recommended to space out the treatments 4 weeks apart to obtain the best result.

Who is a good candidate for Fraxel?

A good Fraxel candidate is a patient who is in good health and is looking to achieve smoother, tighter, more youthful skin.