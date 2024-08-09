France vs Spain Live Streaming: How to Watch Paris Olympics 2024 Football Final in the US, UK and India

Men's football has never been the most popular Olympic event, largely due to its disparity with other major football tournaments. However, the value of a Gold medal is undeniable, and despite being the least acclaimed Olympic event, it has delivered a final match that's definitely worth watching.

A confident Spain believes it can break a 32-year drought for an Olympic gold in men's football as it gears up to face host France in Friday's final at the Parc des Princes. Spain will try to end an exceptional summer, with the senior and under-19 teams having already won European championship titles, only a few months after winning the UEFA Nations League.

Clash of the Titans

With Thierry Henry leading the charge, a young Les Bleus squad aims to strike back at Spain, who denied them a spot in the European Championship final in July.

While France has reached the Gold medal match, their journey didn't begin as smoothly as their polished exterior might suggest. Three late goals were needed to edge out the USA in a hard-fought opener, and a scrappy 1-0 win over Guinea raised concerns about the team's ability to contend with top nations.

Despite conceding just one goal in five games, France only started to find their rhythm as the tournament progressed, with one final hurdle standing between them and a glorious homecoming.

Spain didn't have a smooth start either. La Roja fell behind against Olympic newcomers Uzbekistan but quickly turned the game around—a warning sign for the tournament favorites.

In their path to the final, Spain has trailed in all but one of their matches—a 3-0 quarter-final victory over Japan. Much like in Euro 2024, Spain has a habit of making things difficult for themselves, often suffering before they can make their opponents suffer.

However, Santi's men have consistently emerged as the stronger team, showing promise with each progression.

Facing an unyielding French defense will be a tough challenge for the tournament's entertainers. Falling behind would be risky, but given their experience in mounting comebacks, it would be unwise to count Spain out if Les Bleus take an early lead on Friday.

When and Where

The France vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 football final will be played on Friday, Aug 9, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

The France vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 football final begins at 6pm (local time), 12am ET, 5pm BST and 9:30 pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The France vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 football final will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The France vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 football final will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The France vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 football final will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The France vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 football final will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.