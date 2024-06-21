France vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

France might have to prepare for Kylian Mbappe's potential absence in the match against the Netherlands on Friday, a game that is expected to determine the Group D leader. The French captain sustained a broken nose in the first match, while the Dutch are up against recent history.

However, the ongoing speculation about whether Mbappe will play or not is not occupying the thoughts of Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman for now. He is focused on ensuring that his team remains focused for the entire 90 minutes of their match against France. If he participates, the captain of France will aim to score in a Euro Cup for the sixth time.

Big Game and Position Decider

Mbappe was forced off with an injury during Monday's 1-0 victory over Austria and will require a protective mask upon his return to action. If he sits out Friday's match, the Netherlands will likely be relieved not to face the French forward once more.

During the Euro qualifying phase, both nations were placed in the same group, with France winning both encounters, during which Mbappe scored four goals.

Interestingly, the Dutch are Mbappe's preferred opponent, as he has scored five times in six matches against them, including his first of 47 international goals back in 2017.

France and the Netherlands are tied on three points each in Group D. The Dutch staged a comeback to defeat Poland 2-1, while France scored a 1-0 win over Austria thanks to an own goal.

In the last edition, the Dutch won all three of their group stage matches but were then defeated by the Czech Republic in the round of 16.

France won Euro 1984 as the host nation and Euro 2000 with Didier Deschamps as captain, following their World Cup victory in 1998 which he also captained. Deschamps took over as coach of France in 2012 and led the team to another World Cup triumph in 2018.

When and Where

The France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match will be played at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Germany, on Friday, Jun 21 at 8pm BST/ 3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (June 22).

How to Live Stream

United States: The France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the France vs Netherlands match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the France vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.