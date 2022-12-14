France vs Morocco Live Streaming: How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinal Online from Anywhere

Argentina are in the finals and they will face the winners of France vs Morocco semifinal clash at the Fifa World Cup 2022. Much like Argentina vs Croatia match, the second semifinal promises a lot of action when the reigning world champions France take on first-time semifinalists Morocco Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar, on Wednesday.

France is one of the favorites to win the World Cup this time around, after defeating arch-rivals England 2-1 in the quarterfinals but Morocco is the team that has been delivering upsets right from the beginning of the tournament. Here's how to watch France vs Morocco 2022 World Cup semifinal live.

Stars vs Minnows

When Morocco meets France in the semifinal, they will give another shot at dragging yet another soccer superpower to its knees after humiliating Belgium, Portugal, and Spain in Qatar. Morocco was ruled by France from 1912 to 1956, so Wednesday's game has cultural and political ramifications.

The result is also far from the foregone decision that many would assume by glancing at the player names and team rankings. Morocco, the first African team to advance to the World Cup semifinals, will have roaring crowd support at the Al Bayt Stadium, and it will need every bit of it to defeat the defending champion and continue its incredible run.

The North Africans have been riding the tide of support throughout the competition, with spectators encouraging players to keep going as they gave everything they had in every game.

However, France are a clear favorite. The star-studded England team was quite comfortably defeated by Didier Deschamps' team in the quarterfinal, and they now appear to be the team to beat.

The defending champions have done pretty well in the competition thus far despite suffering from a number of injuries. Defenses have been terrorized by Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is actually the leading candidate for the Golden Boot with five goals so far in the competition, although now Lionel Messi has also an equal number of goals to his credit in the tournament. Additionally, Les Bleus' outstanding goal against England by AurÃ©lien TchouamÃ©ni from outside the box demonstrated their unmatched quality.

However, it remains to be seen, though, if Morocco has enough resources to pull off an even greater upset.

Here's how to watch the all-important France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinal live.

When and Where

The France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar, on December 14 (Wednesday). The match starts at 22:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT / 06:00 am (December 15) AEDT / 12:30 am IST.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on Globo TV.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The match can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. The match will also be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: France vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.