France vs Israel Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

France will host Israel at Paris' Stade de France on Friday, November 15, 2024, in the UEFA Nations League A Group A2 matchup. France, currently second in the group standings with nine points, is the favorite to clinch a win that would secure their spot in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Israel sits at the bottom without any points and faces relegation to League B if they lose. Although France will be without star players like Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni, they have been in solid form, winning their last three matches. With N'golo Kanté anchoring the team, France is expected to have control over the game and win.

Titan vs Minnow

The home side began their UEFA Nations League journey with a tough loss to Italy but managed to regain form by winning their next three matches. Les Bleus come into this match after a 2-1 win over Belgium, in which they maintained their lead even after Tchouameni's red card.

Didier Deschamps's squad currently trails Italy by just one point in League A Group 2, aiming to increase pressure on the Azzurri before their decisive clash on the final matchday.

Meanwhile, the visiting team sits at the bottom of the group, having lost all four of their games thus far.

Israel will hope to secure their first points with an upset against France but face a challenging task, especially following a recent 4-1 loss to Italy.

Following incidents of violence against Israeli fans during last week's Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Paris will see a heightened police presence for Thursday's Nations League game. Visiting supporters have been cautioned against attending due to increasing concerns for their safety.

When and Where

The France vs Israel UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Stade de France in Paris, France, on Nov 14 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (Nov 15).

How to Livestream

United States: The France vs Israel UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The France vs Israel UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the France vs Israel UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The France vs Israel UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.