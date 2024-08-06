France vs Egypt Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semifinal Online in the US, UK and India

France will face Egypt for a chance to advance to the Gold Medal match at Paris 2024. Thierry Henry is hopeful that his team will be able to maintain their successful run in their home Olympics, as Les Bleus aim to secure their first Gold Medal since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

France earned their place in the semifinals by defeating Argentina in a hard-fought match, after topping a group that included Guinea, New Zealand, and the USA, winning all three matches. With star players like Michael Olise and Manu Kone, expectations are high, and Henry is aware that the home crowd is aiming for a Gold Medal this time.

France Aims for Gold

For the first time in their Olympic history, Egypt's national football team has reached the semifinals, thanks to a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Paraguay.

Egypt also finished at the top of their group, securing victories over Spain and Uzbekistan after a draw with the Dominican Republic.

Rogerio Micale's team then came from behind to equalize against Paraguay before winning in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Egypt has ensured that they will at least match their best Olympic performance, having finished fourth in Amsterdam 1928 and Tokyo 1964.

Meanwhile, in a match reminiscent of the recent World Cup final, France faced Argentina.

The fiercely contested match was decided by Jean-Philippe Mateta's early header, as the Crystal Palace striker connected with former clubmate Michael Olise to breach Argentina's defense. France had a late goal disallowed by VAR but still emerged victorious.

After the final whistle, scuffles erupted across the pitch. Head coach Thierry Henry, who celebrated passionately, quickly turned peacemaker as his focus shifted to securing the top spot on the podium.

When and Where

The France vs Egypt Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be played on Monday, Aug 5, at the Stade de Lyon, France.

The France vs Egypt Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match begins at 9pm (local time), 3pm ET, 8pm BST and 12:30 pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The France vs Egypt Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The France vs Egypt Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The France vs Egypt Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The France vs Egypt Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.