France vs Croatia Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal in the US, UK and India

France faces a daunting challenge as they will try to overturn a two-goal deficit against Croatia to secure a UEFA Nations League semifinal spot. Croatia claimed a vital 2-0 win in the first leg at Stadion Poljud in Split, putting them in a strong position ahead of the return fixture at Stade de France on Sunday.

With one foot already in the semifinals, Croatia will aim to finish the job, while the hosts must mount an impressive comeback to stay in the tournament. As the League A Group 2 winners, France entered the tie as favorites, especially with Kylian Mbappé back in the squad but has failed to prove themselves.

France Under Immense Pressure

Despite dominating possession and creating more chances, Les Bleus struggled to convert their opportunities. In contrast, Croatia capitalized on their limited chances, securing a valuable lead.

France is expected to control the game once again, but breaking down Croatia's resilient defense won't be easy. With a 2-0 lead, the visitors remain in a commanding position to advance.

Ibrahima Konaté is available but may start on the bench after an underwhelming performance in the last match, with Dayot Upamecano likely to replace him.

Didier Deschamps has no new injury concerns but might tweak his lineup, giving young players a chance. France will set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Mike Maignan in goal, Koundé and Hernández as full-backs, and Upamecano partnering Saliba in defense. Tchouaméni and Camavinga will control midfield, while Olise and Barcola provide width. Dembélé will play as the attacking midfielder, supporting Mbappé up front.

Croatia did not suffer any new injuries in the first leg but remain without Luka Sucic. After securing a 2-0 victory, they might shift to a three-man defense for the second leg.

They are likely to deploy a 3-4-2-1 setup, with Dominik Livakovic in goal and a backline of Gvardiol, Sutalo, and Caleta-Car. Stanisic and Sosa will operate as wing-backs, while Modric and Kovacic control midfield. Perisic and Kramaric will support striker Budimir upfront.

When and Where

The France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be played at the Stade de France in Paris, France, on Sunday, March 23, at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (March 24).

How to Livestream

United States: The France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: The France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired live on Premier Sports. The match game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.