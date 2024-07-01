France vs Belgium Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match Online in US, UK and India

The top two European teams in the FIFA rankings have received criticism for their below-par performances at the group stage of the tournament. France and Belgium are set to clash in the round of 16 at Euro 2024 in Dusseldorf on July 1, Monday.

The buzz surrounding Kylian Mbappé's injured nose has settled, though he is anticipated to wear a protective mask during the match, starting at 6 pm CET. France's captain has scored just once in his two appearances so far, converting a penalty against Poland. He will need to step up his game to match his impressive tally of eight goals from the last World Cup in Qatar.

Big Ticket Match

France secured a single win in their group stage, defeating Austria, while their other two matches ended in draws. Meanwhile, Belgium started their campaign with a loss to Slovakia but bounced back with a 2-0 win over Romania in their next match.

Their final group stage encounter against Ukraine ended in a draw. France and Belgium, both considered favorites in this tournament, did not top their respective groups.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to be pivotal for the French team and could be the deciding factor in their upcoming match. Handling Mbappe will pose a significant challenge for the Belgian defenders.

Meanwhile, Belgium will look to their captain, Kevin De Bruyne, for leadership on the field. Striker Romelu Lukaku has yet to score in Euro 2024.

On paper, France appears to have the stronger team and may have the upper hand against Belgium. Predictions suggest that France could emerge winner in the round of 16 clash, with a projected score of 2-0 in favor of France.

When and Where

The France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be played at the Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf in Germany, on Monday, Jul 1 at 5pm BST/ 12pm ET/ 9.30pm IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the France vs Belgium Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.