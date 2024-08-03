France vs Argentina Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Football Quarterfinals Online in the US, UK and India

Host nation France and Argentina will continue their recent rivalry in men's football, facing off for the first time at an Olympic tournament in Bordeaux on Friday, August 2, with a place in the semi-finals at stake for.

Although it's an under-23 competition, both Argentina and France are keen to eliminate their rivals, reminiscent of the recent World Cup final in Qatar where Lionel Messi's Argentina won over Kylian Mbappe's France in a penalty shootout. The two teams have met three times in World Cups previously, with Argentina winning in the first rounds of 1930 and 1978, and France coming out on top in the round of 16 in 2018.

Clash of the Rivals

Tensions between the nations escalated earlier this month when a video posted by Argentina's Enzo Fernandez following their Copa America victory featured a song sung by some team members about France's players of African descent.

The French Football Federation condemned the video as "racist and discriminatory," leading to Argentina's men's football and rugby teams being booed on the first day of Olympic action in St. Etienne and at the Stade de France.

Argentina's Olympic campaign started poorly with a chaotic 2-1 loss to Morocco, a match that was suspended for over an hour. However, the 2004 and 2008 gold medalists recovered with a 3-1 win over Iraq and a 2-0 victory against Ukraine, advancing to the knockout stage as Group B runners-up.

France, aiming for their second title since winning gold in 1984, had a smoother journey, winning all their first-round matches. They outclassed the United States 3-0 in their opener, followed by a 1-0 victory over Guinea and a 3-0 win against New Zealand to secure the top spot in Group A.

When and Where

The France vs Argentina Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be played on Friday, Aug 2, at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France.

The France vs Argentina Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match begins at 9pm (local time), 3pm ET, 8pm BST, 4:00pm (Argentina time) and 12:30 am IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The France vs Argentina Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The France vs Argentina Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The France vs Argentina Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The France vs Argentina Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.