France is hoping of de[ploying the state-supported "StopCOVID" contact-tracing app by June 2, the French minister of digital affairs, Cedric O, stated on Tuesday amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Coronavirus tracing app in France

"We hope to have something by June 2," Cedric O told BFM Business TV. "We are pursuing our roadmap," he added. France's state-supported "StopCOVID" contact-tracing app should enter its testing phase in the week of May 11 when the country starts to unwind its lockdown, the minister said earlier this month.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 250,000 people globally and infecting over 3.5 million people worldwide. The deadly virus outbreak originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province.

