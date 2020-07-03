The Fourth of July fireworks will be very different this year because of the growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Some US cities like Burleson and Crowley have postponed their Independence Day programs, while a few cities such as Dallas and Coppell canceled the celebrations. Now, the good news is that Macy's is going forward with the planned events.

But the annual Independence Day fireworks will be held with a lot of restrictions for the public. Unlike previous years, the organizers have planned a week-long celebration this year. The event that consists of small firework displays of five-minutes in various parts of New York City will end on Saturday, the 4th of July. The locations of fireworks have not been disclosed by the organizers to prevent large crowds.

Along with the fireworks display, the Macy's Independence Day special program will feature music and dance performances from country music artist Tiny McGraw and music group The Black Eyed Peas. Singer John Legend and poet Amanda Gorman will also join the annual celebration and entertain the people across the country. Another highlight of the television show will be the performance by the Young People's Chorus of New York City that will provide the background for fireworks this year.

How and where to watch the Fourth of July Fireworks 2020 live online

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will go live on NBC Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. People from various parts of the country can watch the taped fireworks display and the live show from the comfort of their homes on TV or their laptops and smartphones. All the major streaming services, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu TV, and AT&T TV Now, will broadcast the Independence Day special program live online. To watch the annual event for free, people in the US can try out the free-trial services of all the live streaming services.

Another major program to watch on TV on the 4th of July is A Capitol Fourth. The 90-minute-long Independence Day special program will include a fireworks display from atop the monuments in the Washington DC and the pre-taped performance of John Fogerty, Yolanda Adams, Patti LaBella, Trace Adkins, and The Temptations. The annual event will be telecast live on PBS Saturday from 8 pm EST or 7 pm CST.