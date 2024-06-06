Four Sodas Sold in Restaurants Across US Recalled after FDA Says They Contain Dye That Causes Cancer

A Connecticut-based company that sells flavored soda to restaurants has recalled four of its products after the FDA reported they contained preservatives and food dyes, including one that can cause cancer. Charles Boggini Company, based in Coventry, Connecticut, voluntarily recalled its "Pink Lemonade," "Cola Flavoring Base," "Yellow Lemonade," and "Yellow Lemonade X."

These products, sold in one- and five-gallon containers to restaurants, were pulled from the market after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report and are currently being tested again. The "Pink Lemonade" was specifically recalled after it was found to contain FD&C Red No. 40, a red dye commonly used in various products, including cosmetics, drugs, and food.

Dangerous Drinks

Some studies have linked red dye to a spike in colorectal cancer cases and other health issues, including allergies, migraines, and mental health disorders. The recall was announced in an enforcement report issued by the FDA and was reported by the DailyMail.com.

The FDA mandates that manufacturers disclose when dye is used as an ingredient in their products.

The "Yellow Lemonade" and "Yellow Lemonade X" products contained FD&C Yellow No. 5, an artificial food dye commonly found in processed pastries, breakfast cereals, and colored candy.

Also known as tartrazine or E102, FD&C Yellow No. 5 is believed to cause allergic reactions in asthmatics and individuals with low tolerance to aspirin.

Fresh Testing On

The "Cola Flavoring Base" product recalled by Charles Boggini Company was found to contain sulfites, which are salts commonly used as preservatives in food products. In large quantities, sulfites have been blamed for causing skin reactions, digestive problems, and respiratory issues.

However, a spokesperson for Charles Boggini Company denied that there was a recall. The company representative stated that they sent new labels to clients to attach to the products already on their shelves.

In recent years, companies like McDonald's and cereal maker Kellogg have stopped using food-coloring dyes.

Last year, the FDA announced it was considering banning brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in food because it was no longer deemed safe.

BVO, a citrus-enhancing additive, was previously used in beverages such as Gatorade, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and other products. It still remains in drinks like Sun Drop and various off-brand sodas.