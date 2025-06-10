Four Singaporean Tourists Injured After Collision with Pickup Truck Near Malaysia's Genting Highlands

Four Singaporean tourists were injured in an accident near Malaysia's Genting Highlands on Sunday, June 8. The driver of the pickup truck that crashed with their car was arrested after he allegedly fled the scene.

Malaysian daily China Press reported that the accident took place at around 4.50 pm at the Pahang section of Jalan Genting Permai towards the middle of the highlands.

The Singaporeans were traveling in a private-hire Perodua Myvi when they collided with a pickup truck driven by a man identified as non-Malaysian. The Toyota pickup was carrying three passengers.

China Press photos showed the right side of the grey Myvi's front bumper and headlamp were badly damaged. It also showed that at least two of the tourists needed assistance and were wearing neck or leg braces.

The car was parked on a patch of grass next to the road. According to China Press, the Myvi driver was unharmed.

According to the report, the driver of the pickup truck attempted to flee the scene of the accident by driving away from it.

The local police tracked him down and eventually arrested him.