Four Men to Face Charges Over Alleged Molestation of Minors in Singapore

Four men will be charged on Tuesday, September 23, in two different cases of minor molestation.

The Singapore Police Force said in a press release on Monday, September 22, that the youngest victim is an 8-year-old girl.

On June 12, a 33-year-old man allegedly molested her. On June 18, the police took him into custody.

The man allegedly molested the child again in 2025, according to additional investigations. He is charged with four counts of outrage of modesty against a person under the age of fourteen.

A 36-year-old man and a 68-year-old man are separately charged with one count of the same offense.

The 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl at a supermarket in Hougang Street 21 on June 25.

On November 5, 2024, the 68-year-old man allegedly molested a 13-year-old boy on a public bus. The following day, he was taken into custody.

In the fourth case, a 67-year-old man was taken into custody on April 13 on suspicion of molestation of a 15-year-old girl in a residential block's elevator lobby. At the same spot in January, the man is also accused of using criminal force against her.

The man will face one count of criminal force and one count of outrage of modesty.

Five more men are scheduled to face charges in separate cases of outrage of modesty on September 23 in addition to the four men. Among them is a 43-year-old man who is charged with molesting a 33-year-old man on October 21, 2024, at a Market Street gym.

Police said victims should move away from the perpetrator and make a report immediately when it is safe to do so.

They should also make an effort to record important information, like the time and place of the incident, the perpetrator's attire, and their physical attributes.

The police advised the public to exercise caution, particularly in crowded areas.

In order to deter the perpetrator, obtain important witness statements, and aid in the prompt capture of the suspect, anyone who witnesses someone being molested should notify the police right away.