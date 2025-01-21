Four Hospitalized in Major Crash Involving Nine Vehicles on Pan-Island Expressway in Singapore

A chain collision involving eight cars and a van occurred along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), on January 18, following the Stevens Road exit, resulting in the transport of four people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The collision was reported to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at approximately 3:25 pm on Saturday.

According to the police, three female passengers and a male driver from another vehicle were taken to the hospital. When they were brought to the hospital, the four individuals, aged between 34 and 77, were conscious.

Police said that eight drivers, aged between 31 and 73, and a van driver are helping with the investigations.

A video clip which was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed at least nine cars were parked at the centre lane of the road. Behind the cars, a SCDF ambulance was also visible. The ambulance appeared to be parked in front of a traffic police motorcycle.

Additionally, the footage showed multiple cops providing medical attention to individuals at the scene of the crash. While other individuals stand close, officers were seen carrying a stretcher.

Saturday's tragedy is the most recent in a string of chain collisions that have taken place on Singaporean roadways. Over the past two months, at least five additional multi-vehicle incidents have been documented.

Last year, on November 26, a six-vehicle chain crash on the PIE injured six people. Three days later, an accident involving many automobiles near Woodlands Checkpoint sent 17 people to the hospital. Another six-vehicle chain crash on the PIE on December 12 injured three persons.

Four vehicles and a truck collided at Yishun Avenue 2 the following day, injuring four persons. A chain collision involving two automobiles and two lorries on the Seletar Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway on December 20 also resulted in the hospitalization of four individuals.