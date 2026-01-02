Four Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out at Singapore's Sembawang HDB Block

Four people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at a residential block in Sembawang on the afternoon of Thursday, January 1, prompting the evacuation of dozens of residents as a precaution.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at Block 462 Sembawang Drive at about 3.15 pm. Firefighters arriving at the scene found a blaze in a unit located on the 11th floor of the building.

The fire was brought under control using a water jet, SCDF said.

One occupant from the affected unit had already evacuated before emergency responders arrived. As a safety measure, the police and SCDF evacuated about 90 residents from the block while firefighting operations were ongoing.

SCDF added that four people were conveyed to hospital for assessment after experiencing symptoms of smoke inhalation.

Three were taken to Singapore General Hospital, while one was brought to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.