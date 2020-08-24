Snob World has officially launched the expansion of its Public Relations sector, Snob Public Relations. After existing strictly for Snob World over the last year, Snob Public Relations is officially taking on additional clients and expanding their roster. As always, Snob World strictly works with brands and companies that make sense with Snob World's brand –– luxury lifestyle, fashion, travel and so on. Any additional clientele will be reviewed by the Snob World team to make sure the PR department coincides with Snob World's brand.

After mass success over the last year, it only seemed to make sense for Snob World co-founders, Cole and Kelsea Moscatel, to expand some of their Snob World sectors in order to have more clientele in all areas. So far, Cole and Kelsea have expanded their in-home health, wellness and beauty sector, Snob Health, their Snob Collection fashion sector and now their Public Relations branch. Snob Public Relations has announced that they are also launching an internship program and seeking interns that are currently enrolled in school and seeking a future career in entertainment and lifestyle public relations. Snob Public Relations is currently offering three different PR package options for clients including à la carte services at an additional cost.

Each package will have elements catered to the clients needs in order for a successful campaign and or retainer. If you are interested in PR services, please reach out to pr@snobworld.com for more information on all they have to offer and for PR package details.