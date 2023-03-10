Founder Ohad Ben Artzi Leads BA Content & PR's Expansion into APAC Region, Delivering Exceptional Public Relations Services

BA Content & PR is a public relations firm that has been leading the industry for over a decade. Founded by Ohad Ben Artzi, the company has provided exceptional content writing services and public relations campaigns for a wide range of clients in various industries since 2012. With its data-driven creative campaigns, BA Content & PR connects clients with audiences, establishes and enriches brands, and increases online engagement.

The content team at BA Content & PR is based in London, and its founder, Ben Artzi, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table. Ben's broad base of experience and myriad industry connections have been forged during an eclectic career history that began with his MBA from Oxford. It continued through residential and commercial real estate investment in Texas, international trade with African public and government agencies, online marketing data analysis and implementation, business and marketing advisory roles serving financial companies in America and Europe, and academic and marketing content operations for international businesses in finance and other areas. Ben has gained accreditation in European Studies and has developed a good understanding of international relations.

BA Content & PR has recently set its sights on the APAC region and has already signed a few deals with a host of companies in the Asian market. "Our focus is on creating customized solutions for our clients and delivering exceptional results," says Ben Artzi. "We are thrilled to be expanding our reach in the APAC region and partnering with local businesses to deliver enhanced PR services."

The company's approach to content writing always starts by listening to its client's needs and making sure that it fully understands their business and the market they serve before writing the first word. Once the company understands its clients' customers, business, and context, it can begin to create and distribute the content that will help to establish their company as a thought leader in their sector.

BA Content & PR's expansion into the APAC region is a testament to its commitment to staying ahead of market trends and adapting to the needs of its clients. With a proven track record of success in the public relations arena and the leadership of its founder, Ben Artzi, the company is confident that it will continue to achieve even greater achievements in the future.