Founder of Acquisition CEO, Michael Byars Shares the Secret to Growth Known by the Top 1% of Income Earners

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) can offer several benefits to businesses looking to grow. It allows businesses to expand their product or service offerings and increase their customer base.

M&A can also help businesses enter new markets, access new technologies or expertise, and achieve economies of scale, which can lead to cost savings. By combining resources and eliminating redundancies, M&A can increase revenue and profitability, and provide strategic opportunities for businesses to diversify their operations or exit unprofitable areas.

Acquisition CEO, a leading mergers and acquisitions company, has launched a new mastermind and course aimed at helping current business owners and entrepreneurs understand the benefits of growing their businesses through mergers and acquisitions. The course leverages the 20 years of experience of the company's founder, Michael Byars, in buying, scaling, and exiting companies for the highest value.

Michael is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for creating legacy wealth for his mentees. He grew up in rural South Carolina and started his first business from scratch at 19 years old in the tech industry. He successfully grew that company from 2 locations to an impressive 10,000 endpoints, generating $40 million per year in revenue. He then obtained his first acquisition deal at 21 years old by purchasing a restaurant.

Through his operational acumen, Michael was able to quickly grow the restaurant to over $3 million in sales and over $1 million in profit in the first 12 months. In 13 short months, he exited this business and started buying single-family homes within a 1-hour radius of his office. He began purchasing bolt-on companies around the rental homes, including plumbing, HVAC, property management, and general contracting/construction companies, to employ the synergies between the companies.

In 2020, at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, Michael purchased an e-commerce company and implemented an automation software that was critical to the massive and rapid growth of the business, taking it from $1.3 million in revenue 18 months prior to buying, to $10 million in revenue within the first 6 months of ownership.

Today, Michael Byars has amassed $140 million per year in revenue across the 20 companies in his portfolio. He is also the co-founder of a business acquisition specialist firm that helps entrepreneurs acquire, scale, and then sell 7 and 8-figure businesses professionally. In the last year, he has used his 20+ years of acquisition experience to train and educate 350+ entrepreneurs on strategies to better understand the market and provide them with a comprehensive investment thesis strategy to execute.

The Acquisition CEO mastermind and course is designed to help entrepreneurs understand the benefits of an acquisition over a start-up business. An acquisition can be a faster way to grow and scale a business, as opposed to starting from scratch. Additionally, an acquisition can provide access to established systems, infrastructure, and market share. The program will offer guidance on how to identify target companies, negotiate deals, and maximize value.

The Acquisition CEO mastermind and course is an extremely valuable resource for entrepreneurs looking to buy a business or scale their current business through mergers and acquisitions. Michael Byars' expertise and industry knowledge provides a unique perspective on how to succeed in the complex world of mergers and acquisitions. With the program, entrepreneurs can gain the confidence and knowledge they need to take their businesses to the next level.