At 27, Shoaib Ghauri, a Forex trader, and investor has been successful in both Forex trading as well as upskilling traders with relevant expertise. He is different from others because he comes from the humblest background. He knows that being successful does not depend solely on one's background but also on the aggressiveness in pursuit of their passion. Often referred to as Shoaib Ghauri of Come Learn Forex, he has tirelessly worked for the international recognition that he enjoys today.

"Come Learn Forex is a platform that will help you learn the best trading techniques and master Forex trading," He said in a recent interview we had with him. "I motivate people to think out of the box and step out of their comfort zones to see wider and diverse options other than the ordinary."

That mindset has positioned Shoaib as an authority who has a significant impact on those around him. He never wants anyone to be left behind. "To go fast, move alone, but to go far, move with people." He has grown a massive network of people, many of whom he has mentored and helped succeed in the Forex market.

Despite having limited resources, and being from a lower-class family, Shoaib says that he knows no obstacle. Instead, he embraces the word 'opportunity.' Therefore, he sees every obstacle as a new opportunity of proving himself and aiming for success.

Considering where Shoaib came from, becoming a six figure earner was unimaginable for him. There were many obstacles but with an unquenchable zeal to succeed, he had to put all that aside and shape his destiny.

Every morning, Shoaib says he wakes up with a mindset, "I will give my best to be the best." This has kept him going, and obstacles for him are opportunities to rise above. He has therefore been sailing high above the storms and leading others through his experiences too. Shoaib Ghauri has demonstrated to his team that there is no word like obstacles, instead they are opportunities in disguise.

With his trillionaire mindset, he never got blown away by obstacles and considers them to be golden opportunities instead. Shoaib believes that nothing can stop a man with an undying passion and a stamina of never giving up. He is a living proof that resilience is the only hard nut to crack as a Forex trader. But when you break it, success follows you.

Shoaib Ghauri outrightly says that his transcending energy and passion to learn is what makes him different from others. People always want to be like their mentors, and that acts as a manacle. You should think beyond the person you idealize. "When you train yourself to become a better version of yourself every day, you will be amazed by the incredible success that will come to you." He says.

Similarly, with his impressive mindset, when he tells people about his success, they do not believe him looking at how young he is until they work with him and witness his intelligence.

Shoaib Ghauri is among the people who want to go far, and believes in leading people to success. He has been helping people discover their true selves and succeed in Forex trading.