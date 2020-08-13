Formula One team Racing Point's Sergio Perez will compete in the Spanish Grand Prix to be held this weekend after testing negative for the coronavirus infection. The announcement was made by Racing Point on Thursday.

"We're pleased to share the news that Sergio Perez has tested negative for COVID-19. The FIA have confirmed that Checo can return to the Formula One paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix," the team said in the statement.

Missing Two Races

The Mexican had missed the two weeks of racing at Silverstone after a positive test ahead of the British Grand Prix. He was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at that event, with the German driver filling in a second time for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix when Perez again tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've definitely missed racing and it was hard to watch from the outside. I can't wait to get on track, hopefully this weekend," Perez was quoted saying by formula1.com while speaking on Wednesday before the test result was made public.

FIA Docks 15 Points from Racing Point's Tally

Expressing his joy of over being able to return to the cockpit, Perez added, "I'm very lucky that I've only had mild symptoms, so I've been able to keep training and make sure that I'm ready to jump back behind the wheel of the car. I'm very glad I had my tablet to keep me entertained too, though!".

Last week, Racing Point saw 15 points deducted by the governing body FIA after they upheld Renault's protest regarding illegal brake ducts. The FIA had stated that the design of the brake ducts was that of Mercedes and not of Racing Point, as the latter had claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)