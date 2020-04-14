The all-electric motor racing series named Formula E is teaming up with the UN children's fund UNICEF to give their support for the global coronavirus or COVID-19 appeal, it made an announcement on Tuesday.

The chief executive of Formula E, Jamie Reigle mentioned that the series, which is currently on hold due to the virtue outbreak was making an immediate donation. It is going to continue the relationship once racing resumes for raising the funds and awareness by using social media platforms and sport's marketing to tell stories around health and education.

FORMULA E partnering with UNICEF

"Formula E was founded with a purpose of reducing global climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; a mission which aims to provide a safer, cleaner life for future generations," said Reigle. "Today we are taking immediate action to protect future generations from a global health emergency."

The series said some 1.5 billion children were missing out on education due to schools closing as a result of the pandemic, while families risked losing livelihoods and falling into poverty. Formula E suspended its season, which runs from December to July, last month.

(With agency inputs)