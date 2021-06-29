Former Victoria's Secret Model Slams Lingerie Giant For Making Her wear a Tiny Bra at Fashion Show

Former Victoria's Secret model took to her TikTok handle creating a video by slamming Victoria's Secret for body shaming her during the VS fashion show in 2016 and revealed she suffered from dysmorphia due to their actions.

For the uninitiated, dysmorphia is a form of mental illness that makes a person obsessively focus on a perceived flaw in the body or appearance even though the flaw is minor.

The Australian model revealed in her TikTok video how awful she was made to feel while walking the ramp as an Angel during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2015 and 2016 and revealed she was straightaway rejected in 2017 by the lingerie brand alleging they told her that her body wasn't perfect.

Bridget took out the bra placed in her wardrobe that she wore during the iconic fashion show which is a tiny 30A sized bra but revealed that her breasts actually fit in a 34B bra.

The model said the lingerie giant forced her to lose weight, which she eventually did but resulted in her having issues with her health both mentally and physically.

''I found my bra from the 2016 Victoria's Secret fashion show,'' she said in the video showcasing the label which read 30A. ''It is a size 30A, I am now a size 34B which is healthy for me.

The model then put the bra on over the bra she was wearing and said, ''look how big it was on me, the sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart,'' she said slamming the brand.

Bridget also laid allegations of body shaming against Victoria's Secret by claiming that she was told by the top honchos that her body wasn't ''good enough'' and she was removed from the fashion show in 2017.

The former lingerie model also shed light about her diagnosis for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder which she said made her battle depression and anxiety every month and gave a ray of hope for others saying that they're not alone.

Victoria's Secret was slammed by several models and common women alike for body shaming them for decades with their 'perfect body' approach and now the lingerie giant has rebranded itself by ditching their old ways and are roping in women of all shapes and sizes.