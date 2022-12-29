There is "no truth" about Parag Agarwal, former CEO of Twitter, being arrested for child porn as stated by Vancouver Times. The viral article that has received hundreds of thousands of views is in fact "a satire".

And Vancouver Times is a satire website. It even identifies itself as a trusted source for satire on its about-us page.

However, the article was taken seriously and may have caused grievances. The satirical piece which had the headline "Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Arrested for Child Porn" said he has been arrested for possession of child pornography after a tip off from Elon Musk.

There were no reports of the same by mainstream media houses. If readers look closely, they will notice a note at the bottom of the article, highlighting that it was satirical. It states... "To ease confusion, the article has been added to the satire section, and a note has been added to the bottom of the article."

Moreover, Vancouver Times' About Us says it's a satirical website. "Vancouver Times is the most trusted source for satire on the West Coast. We write satirical stories about issues that affect conservatives." The publication's Disclaimer page states that it takes no responsibility for the accuracy of the information it shares. "All information in the Service is provided 'as is', with no guarantee of completeness, accuracy, timeliness or of the results obtained from the use of this information."

The publication may have taken to the satirical piece about Parag Agrawal given Elon Musk's controversial Twitter Files. Musk has provided access to the social media company's internal communications to a group of journalists.