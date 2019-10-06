The South Korean singer and ex T-ara Member Han Areum shared a picture of a handwritten letter, where she revealed the pregnancy news and posted images from the wedding photoshoot.

After the translation, the letter read:

"My beloved [fans]! I didn't know I'd write a letter like this. A miracle has come to us! We can't be the only ones to know this good news, so I'm telling all of you with a letter like this. A few days ago, while preparing for the wedding, we found out about my pregnancy. Because our child came to us a bit earlier than we expected, we decided to move up the wedding from next year to October 20 this year. By giving endless attention and love to our baby, as good parents essentially do, we will raise our child properly and well. Concluding, I would like for my child to only see and feel a pure, clean, and warm world. Please fill my place with warm words and nice behaviour instead of comments or behaviour that can be hurtful when my child grows up and sees things. PS. I admire all mothers around the world."

The 25-year-old singer also posted a picture of the sonograms and audio-video file, showing the baby's heartbeat. Soon to be mother, Han Areum also shared her wedding photos in the same post.

While talking to media Han Areum, who joined T-ara in 2012 but left the group in 2013, said, "It's my first wedding so I wanted to prepare for it [well], but we now have to rush everything. Even so, I'm just happy that I'm going to become a mother."

Check images here: