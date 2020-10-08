A former Olympic gold medallist gymnast who reportedly had twins with the Russian President Vladimir Putin has disappeared, as per reports. Alina Kabaeva has not been seen after 2018 when she was apparently two months pregnant. In April 2019, she apparently gave birth to boys. An entire floor of an obstetrics research center was reportedly closed and an Italian doctor was flown in. Moskovsky Komsomolets publi. did the story that was taken down.

Putin has continuously denied being in a relationship with the gymnast. Alina who is dubbed as 'Russia's First Mistress' also rejected the rumors. The Sun reported that Alina is currently missing. A source from Moscow told the newspaper, "Putin is an intensely private man – he has been hiding his two adult daughters under fake IDs for years. Even now, though he talks about them occasionally, he never names them. If Alina gave birth to his children, her hiding away might be one of the strongest hints pointing to this. He is obsessive about the security of his family."

Former Olympian Missing

Alina has won the two Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals, and also 25 European Championship medals. After her glittering athletic career, she became an MP. She once posed semi-naked for a magazine and tried t break into singing.

The Olympian was recently the boss at the National Media Group, which got a deal for broadcasting Netflix content. Her reported relationship with Putin was first confirmed by the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Korrespondent in 2008, run by the media tycoon and the former spy of KGB, Alexander Lebedev.

The story got denied and the paper was shut down. Rumors about another child surfaced in 2015 as the leader from Russia went missing for over a week. Alina got engaged with a politician David Museliani in 2004 until their split a year later. The Russian president married Shkrebneva in 1983 and they have two daughters together, Mariya Putina and Yekaterina Putina. But the couple got divorced in 2013 and the president kept his private life guarded since then.