Former Miss America contestant 2014, Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, admitted sending nudes to a 15-year-old boy on Snapchat multiple times and the beauty queen now faces up to two years in prison. She's currently out of custody on bond and will serve jail term from January 2020.

Apart from serving two years in prison, she also risks the possibility of being ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life and being on probation for up to 50 years after her release.

Here's how it all started

After the Miss America beauty pageant, Ramsey joined a school as a music teacher and befriended her student, who is just a 15-year-old boy and the duo kept in touch after school hours on Snapchat. She got extra friendly with the student and sent him nudes multiple times. The pictures were noticed by the teenager's parents and they filed a police complaint against her. She is also suspended from school for her felonies.

In her defence, the beauty queen said in court that she intended to send the nudes to her husband but accidentally sent them to the boy and he kept asking for additional risque photos and she continued sending them to him saying, "I was afraid to not appease him. From there, (the boy) asked me for more, and I panicked.''

The beauty queen accepts her faults

During the court hearing, Ramsey admitted that it was all her fault and she messed up big time. She said, "Since I am the adult, and he was just a teenager, it is my fault, and I accept full blame for the situation. So that's how I'm guilty of this crime. I messed up big-time. I'm sorry that I made a mess of things. I made a mistake."

'My husband was always busy with work'

Ramsey also stated that she planned to send the nudes to her husband out of boredom, as her husband was always busy with work and gave no personal time for her in his schedule, but it went to the teenager by mistake. "Basically, my husband was working all the time and was too distracted and overwhelmed with work to pay attention to me. In addition, since I moved to West Virginia, I felt like I was completely alone. None of my family lives here, and I didn't have any friends."