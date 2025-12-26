Singapore Police Say Former Lawyer M. Ravi Took Drugs Before Death; Friend Arrested on Drug Charges

Former lawyer M. Ravi was found unconscious at his home after allegedly consuming drugs with a friend, police said on December 24, adding that investigations into the case are ongoing.

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at about 5.41 am on the same day. The paramedics were dispatched to attend to what was reported as an urgent case at a residential unit.

The person who required medical assistance was identified as 56-year-old M. Ravi. He was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an unconscious state, where he was later pronounced dead, the police said.

The police stated that another man was present in the apartment when SCDF arrived and that he was the one who had called for help.

According to preliminary findings, the man told investigators that he and Ravi had taken drugs several hours earlier, and that Ravi began to show worrying symptoms after consuming the substances.

The friend also admitted that the drugs belonged to him and said he had attempted to revive Ravi by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He has since been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau for suspected drug-related offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The police said that they were alerted to the case as an unnatural death. However, based on initial investigations, foul play is not suspected. Investigations are still ongoing, and the cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.