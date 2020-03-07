The Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested for allegedly using fake passports to enter in Paraguay on Friday, March 6.

As per the reports, the prosecutors said that they had provided false documents when the former Barcelona legend and his brother landed in the capital Asuncion on Wednesday, March 4.

While Ronaldinho and his brother had been taken for further questioning by the Paraguayan authority, the duo denied any wrongdoing and said that they thought the passports were just for the courtesy.

It should be noted that last year in July, Ronaldinho who represented the five-time FIFA World Cup-winning football team, reportedly had his Brazilian and Spanish passports confiscated over unpaid taxes as well as non-payment of fines for illegally building on a nature reserve in the South American country, Brazil.