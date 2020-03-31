Some troubling footages in the time of coronavirus pandemic has come up showing dead bodies being loaded into refrigerated trucks using forklifts outside Brooklyn Hospital in New York City on Monday. The city has more than 38,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 900 deaths.

The video was taken from a car by a nearby bystander. This clip came out hours after a nurse in Manhattan shared similar photographs of dead bodies piled into a refrigerated truck. Makeshift morgues have emerged in the New York City with rising death tolls. This is a similar situation next to the 9/11 aftermath of Twin Tower terror attack.

New York City expecting peak in upcoming weeks

The City is expecting a 'peak' in the upcoming weeks. Inundated medical system has driven rapid measures in the epicenter of the outbreak to ward off the mounting crisis. White House's subject expert and the country's top epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci said that other cities would experience similar situation shortly. New Orleans is expected to reach such a situation shortly, and would emerge as the next hotspot. Fauci says he was worried about Detroit and Los Angeles too.

President Donald Trump extended the social distancing guidelines to the end of April. He made a statement that received much criticism; he told that if the death toll remains under 200,000 when the pandemic comes to an end, which would be considered a 'good job'. The 38-year-old, he told Buzzfeednews reported that the nurse took the photo after his shift on Sunday 'to show people, the ghastly reality' of coronavirus in the US.

"I never had the patience to sit with somebody I'd just met until they took their last breath. But I really liked this lady's cardigan and pajamas so I decided to stay and get to know her a little," he said. Field hospitals are also popping up in Central Park and also in top hotels like the Plaza and St Regis, reported Daily Mail. US has more than 164,670 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, with 3,180 deaths