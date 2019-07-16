As the world is eagerly is waiting for the launch of flying cars that could help passengers to conduct short trips via air, a French inventor has demonstrated a jet-powered hoverboard that helped him to fly across the skies during the annual Bastille Day military parade in France. Carrying a rifle, Frank Zapata, a former JetSki champion and army reservist flew across the skies, thus indicating the potential use of this device for military purposes.

French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel who were present at the event lauded Zapata for his efforts and the whole crowd gave a standing ovation as he hovered in the skies.

Florence Parly, the French Minister for Armed Forces revealed that devices like these could help to create flying soldiers, that could give an extra cutting edge to the country in future battlefields.

Florence Parly told France Inter radio that this jet-powered flying machine can "allow tests for different kinds of uses, for example as a flying logistical platform or, indeed, as an assault platform."

After landing from the skies, Zapata claimed that his jet-powered hoverboard could attain a speed of 190 kilometers per hour. Even though the hoverboard was initially designed to fly only over water, Zapata revealed that this flying board can now be used to hover above land as well. It should be noted that this Flyboard has already received funding from the French government and military for its development.

Zapata revealed that his next plan is to use this hoverboard to fly across the English channel on July 25, a day that marks the 110th anniversary of the channel's first aerial crossing. As per reports, the channel could be crossed in just ten minutes if the hoverboard acquires its maximum speed of 190 kilometers per hour, but it should be refueled midway to complete the one-way trip.