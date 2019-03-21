Harry Potter fans went crazy after learning the truth about Albus Dumbledore's sexuality. Now JK Rowling has revealed some shocking details about the life of Nagini — Lord Voldemort's personal pet.

JK Rowling is featured in the film extra called, Credence, Nagini, and the Circus Arcanus available on the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Blu-ray. In the featured video, Rowling first shocked everyone after talking about Albus Dumbledore's sexuality and his sexual tensions with Gellert Grindelwald. The acclaimed British author has given more insights into Nagini.

Back when the teaser trailer of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald was released, JK Rowling stated that Nagini is a Maledictus. In the wizarding world, Maledictus meant that she carries a blood curse and would eventually transform into a beast. The Nagini which we saw in the Harry Potter movies was the transformed version of Nagini.

In Crimes of Grindelwald, Nagini was the main attraction of a wizarding circus. For as long she can remember, Skender — the ringmaster of Circus Arcanus, has exploited her transformative powers.

It was previously speculated that this is the only information we will get about Nagini before she will transform completely and join Tom Riddle. But it looks like Rowling has some interesting things to say about this creature.

As per JK Rowling, she always knew the back story of Nagini because of the name she selected for the creature. Her name is derived from the word, Naga. In several mythologies, Naga is a race of snake beings who are half human and half cobra. Their female counterparts are called Nagini.

"In her name — because the Naga are, in mythology, a race of snake beings. So the name was an allusion to the fact that she may herself once have been human," Rowling said.

At the same time, there are several fans who are convinced that JK Rowling has hinted about Nagini's true existence in Harry Potter books only. Rowling further added in her feature that she never wanted to tell the backstory of Nagini but now she can share it through Fantastic Beasts movie series as it fits perfectly.

Claudia Kim will be seen playing the role of Nagini in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3 movie that will also feature Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. The third part in the five movie series is set to be released on November 20, 2020.