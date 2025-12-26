International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Singapore: 43-Year-Old Foreign National to be Charged Over Graffiti at Salvation Army Premises in Upper Bukit Timah

A 43-year-old woman was arrested and will be charged in court on Saturday, December 27, for her alleged involvement in a vandalism case at a Salvation Army facility in Upper Bukit Timah.

According to a police statement on Friday, December 26, the officers were alerted to a case of graffiti at Praisehaven – The Salvation Army at about 9.15 am on Thursday, December 25. Upon arrival, they found offensive words spray-painted in red on the premises as well as on properties belonging to the organisation.

Investigations led to the arrest of the woman, who is a Chinese Australian national. A can of red spray paint was also found at the location and seized as a case exhibit.

She will be charged with vandalism under the Vandalism Act 1966.

If convicted, she may face a fine of up to S$2,000 or be jailed for up to three years. While the Act provides for caning as a possible punishment, the police noted that women are not liable to caning under the law.

The police said they take a serious view of such acts and reiterated that those who commit vandalism will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

