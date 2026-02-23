Foreign Visitor Refusals Jump 38.3% in 2025 as Singapore ICA Tightens Border Controls

The number of foreign visitors denied entry into Singapore rose sharply in 2025, climbing 38.3% from the previous year as border security measures were strengthened, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in its annual report released on Monday, February 23.

About 45,700 foreign visitors were refused entry in 2025, up from around 33,100 in 2024. ICA said those turned away were assessed to pose immigration risks, such as overstaying or seeking illegal employment, or security risks, including the potential to commit crimes.

The authority attributed the increase partly to enhanced targeting efforts by its Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC), which leverages advance passenger information and data analytics to identify high-risk travellers, vehicles and cargo for closer scrutiny at checkpoints.

The rollout of passport-free clearance at major checkpoints has also allowed immigration officers to be redeployed from manual counter duties to higher-value tasks such as profiling and investigative interviews. As a result, more travellers were selected for enhanced screening in 2025 and subsequently denied entry.

ICA highlighted several cases uncovered during the year. In December, two Indian nationals arriving at Changi Airport were flagged for further checks and found to possess forged Ministry of Manpower approval letters.

In another case in October, a 30-year-old Thai man arriving at Tuas Checkpoint was identified by ITC for additional screening. Investigations revealed he had previously entered Singapore under a different name and had been convicted for providing sexual services for monetary gain before being deported in 2016. He was refused entry and barred after being found to hold multiple identities.

The number of multiple identity cases detected at checkpoints remained broadly stable, with 223 cases recorded in 2025 — a 4.3% drop from 233 in 2024. ICA noted that its automated lanes are equipped with multi-modal biometric systems capable of detecting travellers attempting to impersonate others or re-enter under false identities, including individuals previously convicted of crimes in Singapore.

Cases involving forged or tampered travel documents detected on arrival fell 39.3%, from 61 in 2024 to 37 in 2025.

Beyond checkpoints, ICA continued inland enforcement operations, including joint efforts with other law enforcement agencies. The total number of immigration offenders arrested in 2025 stood at 538, largely unchanged from 536 in 2024.

There was an 11.4% decrease in illegal immigrants arrested, while arrests of overstayers rose 1.9%. Arrests of harbourers and employers of immigration offenders dropped 28.8% to 277 in 2025, down from 389 the year before.

Of the 141 harbourers arrested, most had existing relationships with offenders or provided accommodation for financial gain. ICA said many failed to conduct proper checks on the immigration status of their tenants or only did so at the start of the tenancy without monitoring subsequent validity.

Among the 136 employers arrested, many claimed they were in the process of renewing work passes or had only verified their employees' documents at the point of hiring. Others admitted to overlooking renewal applications or failing to ensure their workers held valid passes throughout employment.

"ICA will continue to take tough action against harbourers and employers of immigration offenders," the authority said, adding that it is a serious offence to provide shelter or employment to those without valid status. Homeowners intending to rent out their properties were urged to exercise due diligence by verifying the immigration status of prospective tenants.

Separately, arrests linked to marriage-of-convenience offences fell 63.4% to 15 cases in 2025, down from 41 in 2024. ICA said it would continue firm action against errant couples and middlemen involved in such arrangements.

The annual report also follows the implementation of no-boarding directives from Jan 30 this year. Under the measure, airline operators at Changi and Seletar airports are required to prevent flagged travellers from boarding flights bound for Singapore. Those who do not meet entry requirements — such as holding a valid visa or a travel document with at least six months' validity — are also barred from boarding.

In some cases, airlines may be required to carry out additional checks, including verifying visas or SG Arrival Card submissions, before allowing passengers or crew members to travel to Singapore.