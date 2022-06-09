Footage Shows Orangutan Attacking Zoo Visitor; Primate Grabs Man Forcefully By Arm; Yanks Him Toward The Cage

An orangutan has been filmed attacking a zoo visitor at an Indonesian zoo. The visitor, who was mocking the animal, jumped the fences without permission.

In the 41-seconds video which is being shared on social media platforms, the orangutan first tried to pull the man towards him from his t-shirt as the visitor, who had come very close to the orangutan's cage, was taunting the animal.

Orangutan Pulled The Man Close to The Cage

The visitor made forceful efforts to keep himself away from the reach of the orangutan, who finally pulled the man close to the cage and held onto his leg with both hands.

Another man had also come to save the visitor and was trying to pull the visitor back but he was unsuccessful a number of times.

Incident Happed in Kasang Kuliam Zoo in Indonesia

The incident happed in Kasang Kuliam Zoo in Indonesia's Riau province when Hasanal Arifin hopped an enclosure fence at the zoo when staffers were at the lunch break.

Zookeepers Outraged

The 19-year-old allegedly taunted the resident orangutan â€” and that's when the peeved primate grabbed him by the arm and yanked him toward the cage, as captured in an alarming video with more than 16.5 million views on Twitter alone, according to Newsflare.

Visitor Wanted To Take A Video

An outraged zookeeper identified only as Ides told the news site that the visitor wanted to take a video [and] create content without permission. "He crossed the safety distance barrier. This is very dangerous and violates the rules. We have already reprimanded the man. Please take the rules seriously."

Ides has called the visitor's behavior idiotic and stupid and underlined that he was putting his and others' lives in great danger.

Staff members have now been again warned to carefully observe the visitors and ensure that nobody can cross the fences now.