The restrictions that are being imposed by many Europian Union countries at the borders with other member of the bloc because of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak are causing major trouble to the food supply, a representative of the industry and farmers mentioned on Thursday.

"Delays and disruption at country borders have been observed for the delivery of certain agricultural and manufactured products, as well as packaging materials," said a joint statement signed by trade associations representing EU farmers, food traders and the European food and drink industry.

COVID-19 affecting food industry

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times as it has claimed the lives of more than 8,000 people worldwide whereas it has infected over 200,000 people globally.

The virus which originated form the city of Wuhan in the Hubei of China has spread to over 120 countries around the world and the new epicentre of the disease is Europe. The WHO recently described it as a pandemic and the researches for creating a vaccine is continuously going on.

