Food Delivery Platform Deliveroo to Exit Singapore on March 4 After 11 Years in Market

Food delivery platform Deliveroo will cease operations in Singapore on March 4, drawing the curtain on more than a decade of operations in the city-state.

In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, February 25, the company announced that the move follows a review of market conditions. "This is a difficult decision and follows a review of country-specific conditions, and our focus on investing where we see the clearest path to sustainable scale and long-term leadership," the statement read.

Deliveroo has been operating in Singapore for 11 years and was among the early players that helped popularise app-based food delivery in the country. Over the years, it partnered with restaurants, grocery retailers and thousands of riders, becoming a familiar name in households across the island.

Deliveroo chief executive Miki Kuusi, who also heads DoorDash International, acknowledged the milestone in a statement. "Over the last 11 years we have been proud to help shape food delivery in Singapore, giving consumers access to a wide variety of restaurant and grocery partners. To all the employees, customers, partners and riders who have been on this journey with us and supported us along this journey – thank you."

The platform will remain operational until 3 pm on March 4. Customers have been advised to use any outstanding gift cards or unused credits before that time.

In an e-mail sent to all its users, Deliveroo Singapore described the closure as a "tough decision".

"This was not an easy decision, and not one taken lightly. Our focus has always been on offering great value to customers, partners and our riders. Over the past 11 years in Singapore, we are proud of what we have achieved," it said.

Riders will be able to continue fulfilling orders until 3 pm on March 4. The company said delivery fees will be processed as usual on that day, with any outstanding fees or incentives to be paid out on March 10.

Deliveroo added that it will work closely with its local teams to support customers, partners and riders during the transition period.

The exit comes as parent company DoorDash streamlines its international footprint. DoorDash, which owns Deliveroo and delivery platform Wolt, said on Wednesday, February 25, that it will also be exiting markets including Qatar, Japan and Uzbekistan.

Deliveroo has appointed Kroll as liquidator to oversee the winding down of its Singapore operations.