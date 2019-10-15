Just a day after admitting about the pressure to join Instagram, Jennifer Aniston created her account on the photo-sharing social media site. On Tuesday, Aniston shared her first post, which was a picture of "Friends" reunion.

Within minutes of joining Instagram, Aniston was followed by more than 56,000 followers. Aniston herself started following 81 accounts, including that of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Adam Sandlers and Reese Witherspoon, among others. She also followed her "Friends" co-stars on Instagram.

Recently, Aniston and her Morning Show co-star Witherspoon sat down with ET's Brooke Anderson where the former wife of Brad Pitt talked about Instagram and that she was getting some real pressure to sign up.

"What you resist, persists," Aniston said, referring to the immutability of social media's presence in our society. "It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away."

When asked whether or not she will be seen on Instagram anytime soon? Aniston shrugged and replied: "Maybe.... You never know."

Witherspoon welcomed Aniston on social media, writing: "YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!"

Click here to follow Aniston.