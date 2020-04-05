Iyanna Mayweather known by her nickname Yaya has been arrested for attacking YoungBoy's baby mother with a deadly weapon. She has been put in Houston's Harris County jail after being arrested on Saturday. TMZ reported that American rapper and Lapattra Lashai Jacobs were at his home. Iyanna arrived and asked Jacobs to leave the house since she is his fiancée.

Both of them got into the argument that moved into the kitchen. Iyanna picked two knives and attacked Jacobs with one of the knives. Jacobs informed that Iyanna did not feel the first wound so she stabbed her again with the second knife. Jacobs was lying on the floor when the emergency medical technician came and took her to the hospital.

Iyanna told police that Jacobs initiated the violence by pulling her hair and dragging her to the kitchen. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden professionally known by his name NBA YoungBoy was handcuffed by the cops as a precautionary measure and was released later on. YoungBoy who has more than 2.4 million followers wrote on Twitter, "Hold it down for your love one's up in heaven and they will do the same I'm very blessed and protected if you ask me."

Twitter reactions

Both YoungBoy and Yaya are trending on Twitter after the news came out. Netizens are saying that woman who was stabbed by Iyanna might be pregnant. One twitter user Eli writes, "yaya STABBED a pregnant almost to death after getting kicked out of nba's house. she gets arrested. nba BAILS HER OUT bc that's his wife. nba calls her father FLOYD MAYWEATHER, a bitch ass nigga on live. yaya says nothing. all in less than 24 hours?"

Another Twitterati Nola Darling wrote, "Y'all mad at #KODAK for speaking his mind like we not doing the same sh** tf EVERYBODY AND THEY GRANDMA TALKING BOUT YAYA AND YOUNGBOY ASS LMAOOO Kodak doing the same sh** so why y'all saying he need to mind his business lol"

Here is how Twitterati are reacting